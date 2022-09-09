Former Government MP’s trial to begin soon

Former government MP Vijendra Prakash will stand trial in ten days.

Prakash allegedly obtained financial advantages in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act of 2014.

He is charged with one count each of giving false information to a public servant and obtaining financial advantage.

Article continues after advertisement

Prakash is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

Both counsels informed the court today of the documents they have agreed to, saying they are ready to proceed with the trial.

The trial will start on September 19 at 9 am.