Court

Former FSC team leader charged

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 31, 2020 5:14 am

A former Fiji Sugar Corporation Team Leader was produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court yesterday on allegations of corrupt practice.

Roneel Chand has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption with two counts of obtaining a financial advantage and one count of falsification of documents.

It is alleged Chand cashed two FSC cheques worth $1,300 and $600, which were not issued to him and dishonestly gained a total of $1,900.

He is further alleged to have falsified Work Orders under the Cane Payment Grant with the intention of obtaining a gain from the FSC.

FICAC has served the first phase of disclosures.

The Accused was released on bail and instructed not to re-offend or interfere with prosecution witnesses.

The matter has been adjourned to October 9th.

