Former FNPF workers front court

Six people have been released on bail for charges relating to allegations of falsifying documents in order to obtain a gain.

They include former Fiji National Provident Fund employee Jack Edward Hiramatsu and former iTaukei Land Trust Board worker Adi Mara Rufina Qaranivalu.

The other four are Lanieta Cavunisau Tauicolo, Josua Vosararawa and Viliame Koroi.

They appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon.

The six are charged with forgery, general dishonesty, obtaining a gain, and making a false representation in order to obtain a benefit from the FNPF between the 1st to the 31st of May, 2019 to obtain a gain.

A stop departure order was imposed and their travel documents have been seized.

The six have been told not to re-offend.

Hiramatsu and Qaranivalu also have other existing similar matters with the court.

The case will be called again on the 29th of next month.