Former Fisheries Revenue Collector Charged

A former revenue collector at the Ministry of Fisheries was produced in the Rakiraki Magistrates Court today on corruption related charges.

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption charged Pailato Odro with one count each of obtaining a financial advantage and general dishonesty – causing a loss.

Odro was responsible for receiving payments from licensed fishermen for the sale of ice.

Article continues after advertisement

It is alleged he obtained $6,375 and used it for his personal purposes and in the process, caused a loss of the same amount to his former employers.

FICAC Counsel informed the court that first phase disclosures had already been served.

Odro was released on bail with a $700 bail bond and was instructed not to re-offend and to surrender his travel documents.

A stop departure order was also issued.

The matter has been adjourned to 8th of October.