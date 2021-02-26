Former Fiji TV sales executive handed three year sentence

A 28-year-old former sales executive of Fiji Television Ltd who stole more than $11,000 has been sentenced to three-years and seven months imprisonment by the Suva Magistrates court.

Jone Silaira pleaded guilty to 16 counts of obtaining financial advantage and one count of causing a loss of over $11,000 to Fiji TV last year.

He failed to provide solar system installation to six customers after obtaining $11,996 from them.

The matter came to light when the customers complained to the Fiji TV Engineering Manager that payments were made to Silaira but services were not provided.

Silaira had not informed anyone that the payments were made to him.

The Suva Magistrate Court said the act was premeditated and there was grave breach of trust.

Silaira has a non-parole period of six months.