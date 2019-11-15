Former Fiji Sugar Corporation Limited employees charged

Two former employees of the Fiji Sugar Corporation Limited have been charged with corruption-related offenses in the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption charged Samuela Railoa with one count of obtaining financial advantage, while Mohammed Aiyub faces one count of Aiding and Abetting Obtaining a Financial Advantage.

It is alleged that between August 2016 and April 2017, Railoa falsely stated that he cultivated a piece of land in Labasa belonging to a registered FSC Grower in order to obtain $5000 under the 2015 Sugarcane Planting Program Government Grant.

Article continues after advertisement

Aiyub, on the other hand, is alleged to have helped Railoa obtain the money by entering Railoa’s name into the work order form for the payment of the grant instead of the name of the registered owner.

FICAC State Counsel Adrian Sharma appeared for Prosecution and informed the court that first phase disclosures were served.

The duo has been released on bail and a stop departure order has been issued against them.

They were also instructed to surrender their travel documents, not to re-offend and interfere with prosecution witnesses and to report to their nearest Police Stations every Monday.

The matter has been adjourned to February 4th of 2020.