Former Fiji Commerce Commission CEO’s no case to answer matter today

The then Fiji Commerce Commission’s former Chief Executive’s no case to answer is expected to be called in the Suva Magistrates court today.

Former CEO Bobby Maharaj is charged with one count of Abuse of Office.

It is alleged that between March and December 2012, he directed an employee to fill in false information without inspecting Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery in Korovou, Tailevu and that a verbal warning was issued against the trader.

The defense has filed a no case to answer submission and in the last court sitting the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption had requested for time to respond to the submission.