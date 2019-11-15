Former FHL executive to front court today

A former executive of Fijian Holdings Ltd has been charged with three counts of indecent assault.

The Director of Public Prosecutions sanctioned the charges against the man.

Chief of intelligence and investigations ACP Biu Matavou confirms for the first 2 counts of indecent assault, it is alleged that he committed the offence on two separate occasions in the months of June and September last year.

The third count of indecent assault is in relation to the second complainant.

It is alleged that he committed the offence in May 2019.

The accused remains in custody and is expected to appear at the Suva Magistrates Court today.