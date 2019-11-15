Former FHL CEO’s trial to start in December

Former Fijian Holdings Limited Group Chief Executive Nouzab Fareed’s trial will commence on December 1st.

Charged with three counts of indecent assault, Fareed appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

It is alleged that he committed the offenses against two female employees of the FHL Group.

The prosecution informed the court that their first witness is still stuck in South Korea and is checking on the availability of flights to return to the country.

They also informed the court that if the witness is not able to fly in, they will try to get evidence via video link.