Former FHL CEO Nouzab Fareed’s plea deferred

The Suva Magistrates court today deferred the plea of the former Chief Executive of Fijian Holdings Ltd facing indecent assault charges.

Nouzab Fareed appeared before the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

He is charged with three counts of indecent assault.

Fareed’s lawyer today told the court that he will be making representation to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution on the charges and if the plea could be deferred for six weeks.

The defense counsel also requested if his client’s reporting condition could be cancelled.

However, the prosecution said that they will not be able to cancel it but variation could be done to his reporting conditions.

The Magistrate has allowed the bail variation.

Rather than reporting to the Samabula Police Station every Saturday, Fareed will now report to the police station on the last Saturday of every month.

Fareed is alleged to have indecently assaulted a female on two separate occasions between June and September last year.

It is alleged that he committed the offence in May 2019.

The matter has been adjourned to 15th of April.