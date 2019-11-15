Former executive planning officer and businessman charged

A former employee of the Commissioner Northern Division office and a businessman were produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court today for alleged bribery.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption charged George Shepherd Dregaso with two counts of bribery.

He is alleged to have accepted $3,285 deposited into his Merchant Finance Loan account for his two vehicles, in order for him to perform any act as a public servant.

He also allegedly accepted $100 which was deposited into his bank account as a reward from the second accused Mohammed Yasad Ali who is also charged with two counts of bribery.

He is alleged to have offered advantages to the public servant in order to influence his actions.

FICAC counsel informed the court that the first phase disclosures had been served.

Both of the accused were released on strict bail conditions.

The matter has been adjourned to 21st of December.