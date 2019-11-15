Former Doctor sentenced for manslaughter

A former doctor has been sentenced to six years imprisonment for manslaughter.

Marvin Ray Ketenalagi was sentenced this morning in the Suva High Court.

Ketenalagi was convicted of causing the death of a 50-year-old taxi driver near the Post Office Arcade in Suva in 2018.

Ketenalagi was under the influence of alcohol when he assaulted the driver.

The High Court says on the day the incident took place, Ketenalagi assaulted the taxi driver after seeing he had a child with him at around 3.30am.

The High Court says the child was under the supervision of the taxi driver while his dad was at work.

The taxi driver received multiple injuries from the assault and was rushed to the CWM Hospital where he later passed away.

A non-parole period of four years has been set.