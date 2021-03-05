Former diplomat’s lawyer claims client’s rights were violated

The defense lawyer for a former diplomat is claiming that the constitutional rights of his client were violated.

Former diplomat Solo Mara who has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption appeared in the newly established Anti-Corruption Court divisions in Suva today.

Solo Mara is charged by FICAC with one count of disobedience of lawful order and one count of giving false information.

The former Ambassador is alleged to have disobeyed a lawful search warrant issued by the Court by refusing to comply with the warrant and is further alleged to have given information, which he knew to be false to a FICAC investigator.

The defense today asked for a transcript of the state’s case for evidence.

Both the defense and the state today agreed to vacate the initial trial date as the matter will now be heard before the Anti-Corruption Court divisions.

The matter has been adjourned to the 11th of May.