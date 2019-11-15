Former diplomats hearing to begin today

Former senior diplomat Solo Mara’s trial will begin in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Mara is charged with one count each of obtaining financial advantage and causing a loss.

It is alleged between September 2016 and October 2017, Mara made payments to himself from the Washington Embassy funds amounting to over $38, 400 while serving as the Fijian Ambassador to the United States of America.

These amounts were allegedly paid through 15 payment vouchers between 1st September 2016 and 31st October 2017.

It is alleged Mara used various official engagements and opportunities to obtain these financial advantages from the Embassy funds.

These included fully sponsored events by hosting agencies, whereby, despite these sponsorship’s, the accused had allegedly re-claimed the amounts for his air tickets and per diems in breach of the Finance Manual of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Public Service (Diplomatic and Consular Services) Regulation, Finance Instructions 2010 and other related circulars issued by the Ministry.

He has been charged by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.