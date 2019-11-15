Home

Former Diplomat to appear next Monday in Court

Apenisa Waqairadovu
March 14, 2020 6:23 am

Former senior diplomat Solo Mara, had his case adjourned to March 16 after there was no court sitting.

Mara who faces two charges of giving false information and disobeying a lawful order had his case called in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

While in court, he was informed by the clerk officer that matters called before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili have been adjourned to next Monday.

Mara is the former Fijian Ambassador to the United States of America as well as the High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

He was also at one time the Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

 

