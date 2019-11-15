Former CWM employee sentenced

A man who admitted to falsifying a receipt and causing a loss to the CWM Hospital in Suva has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment.

Samuela Wainibuli was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption last December for falsifying the duplicate and triplicate copy of a Ministry of Health receipt which resulted in the loss of $54. 50 to the Ministry of Health.

In delivering his sentence, Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili said the offence was a serious breach of trust and that the offending showed some prior planning.

He said that although the amount taken was small, the principle of the man’s actions have far-reaching consequences as patients at the CWM Hospital would now be more wary of the receipts that they receive and will be unsure whether their money is actually being paid in or not.

Wainibuli has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment with one month to be served in custody and the remaining nine months to be suspended for three years.

The Chief Magistrate added that the convict must spend some time in custody to send a deterrent message to himself and to any other like-minded offenders.