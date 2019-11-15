Former corrections officers’ judgment today

The Suva High court will deliver its judgment today on Fiji Corrections Service’s former commissioner, Ifereimi Vasu and acting Deputy Commissioner, Peniasi Kunatuba.

Following a lengthy trial, the High Court assessors had found the duo not guilty.

The two were charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Vasu is charged with one count of abuse of office for allegedly facilitating and approving the purchase of goods worth over $131,000 from the Naboro Mini-Mart in which he was a company director.

Kunatuba is also charged with one count of abuse of office for allegedly facilitating and approving the purchase of goods worth $54,000.

The judgment will be delivered this afternoon.