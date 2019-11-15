Former corrections officers’ acquitted

Two former senior officers of Fiji Corrections Services, Ifereimi Vasu and acting Deputy Commissioner, Peniasi Kunatuba have been acquitted by the Suva High court.

Vasu was charged with one count of abuse of office for allegedly facilitating and approving the purchase of goods worth over $131,000 from the Naboro Mini-Mart in which he was a company director.

Kunatuba was also charged with one count of abuse of office for allegedly facilitating and approving the purchase of goods worth $54,000.

Following a lengthy trial, the High Court assessors had found the duo not guilty last week.

High court Judge Justice Riyaz Hamza acquitted them this afternoon.

While acquitting the duo, the High court Judge said that there was no breach or irregularity in Vasu approving the purchases that are in the subject matters of this case.

The Judge said that Vasu had no option but to approve some of the requests as they were urgent or since the goods had already been received, or due to the fact that it was end of the year and the payment had to be made to the supplier.

For Kunatuba he never approved any of the purchases made.

The High court Judge said that the prosecution failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that Vasu and Kunatuba facilitated the purchase of the goods.

Following the acquittal Vasu and Kunatuba told FBC News that its’ been a hard four years with the trial hanging over their heads.

Vasu: Just to thank the family, friends and the lawyer , Filimoni and his team . its a long four years.

Kunatuba: Indeed great family support throughout the four years, Quite to get the shackle of our shoulder and move on in life.

The two were charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption four years ago.