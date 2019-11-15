Former clerk fronts court for alleged corruption

A former clerk in the Small Claims Tribunal was produced in the Nadi Magistrates Court this afternoon on a corruption related offence.

Sachin Asre was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with one count of obtaining a financial advantage.

It is alleged that he advised claimants at the Tribunal that he would make arrangements for the service of their claims to respondents, and obtained $490 from them, which he was not eligible to receive.

The alleged offense happened between May and November last year.

The prosecution served the first phase disclosures.

Asre has been released on bail and a stop departure order has been issued.

The matter has been adjourned to 18th of January next year.