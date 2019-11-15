Former civil servant charged for allegedly falsifying sick sheet

A former employee of the office of the Attorney General was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly using false information on a sick sheet.

Raneel Ravind Prasad was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count of false or misleading information.

It is alleged that Prasad gave the printed copy of a medical certificate to a Clerical Officer which contained information he knew was false.

Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa released the accused on bail and instructed him not to reoffend, not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to change his residential address.

The matter is adjourned to the 17th of August