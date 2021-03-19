Former CEO has case to answer

Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili has ruled that the former senior executive of a publicly listed company has a case to answer to.

Despite the accused maintaining a not guilty plea, the Chief Magistrate found that there is a case sufficient to put the accused to his defence.

The Magistrate says the question of the credibility of the witnesses specifically whether they were evasive or selective in their recall of the facts, the issue of the delay, and motivation for the complainant will all be addressed at the end of the trial when all the evidence is before the court.

The former senior executive, charged with one count of indecent assault, is currently giving evidence in closed court.

Defence will also call two more witnesses later today.