Former CEO handed suspended sentence

The former chief executive of a major company found guilty of indecent assault has been handed a suspended sentence by the Suva Magistrates court in the last hour.
The former CEO had been found guilty of one count of indecent assault for committing the offense against an employee in 2019.
The Suva Magistrate sentenced him to 14 months imprisonment suspended for two years.
More to follow.
