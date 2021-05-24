Former CEO appeals judgment and sentence

The former chief executive of a major company found guilty of indecent assault is appealing against the judgment and his suspended sentence.

The man was found guilty of one count of indecent assault for committing the offence against an employee in 2019.

The Suva Magistrate sentenced him to 14 months imprisonment suspended for two years.

This morning his appeal was called in the High Court where Justice Salesi Temo ordered the video recording of the trial proceeding to be provided to the High Court.

The counsel were told that once the recordings are available, they will then have to make submissions.

The defence lawyer told the court they will rely on verbal evidence given during the trial in the magistrate’s court to support their appeal.

Both counsels also argued in court that two witnesses had met in town before giving evidence during the trial.

The case will be called again on April 14th to check if the recording has been made available.