Former bank officer and one other charged

A former Fiji Development Bank officer and another man were charged with corruption-related offences in the Labasa Magistrates Court.

Vinesh Prasad was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with one count of obtaining a financial advantage for allegedly cashing a cheque written out to someone else and obtained $3,000 from FDB in January this year.

FICAC also charged Jitesh Kumar with one count of obtaining a financial advantage for alleged approving the cashing of the cheque even though it was written out to another individual.

Article continues after advertisement

The two have been released on bail and instructed to report to the FICAC office once a month, surrender all travel documents, not to interfere with prosecution witnesses and not to re-offend whilst on bail.

The matter has been adjourned to 17th of November.