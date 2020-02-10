Former assistant treasurer admits taking money

The former iTaukei Affairs Board assistant treasurer facing corruption charges has pleaded guilty to the charges.

Taniela Jerema appeared at the Labasa Magistrates Court yesterday.

Jerema was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in 2018 with a count each of obtaining financial advantage and causing a loss.

He admitted to receiving payments and keeping it for himself, instead of depositing it into the respective accounts from September 2016 to March 2017 amounting to $9,280.

The matter has been adjourned to 10 February 2020.