FLS application refused

Richard Naidu in court today.

The Civil High Court has refused an application by the Fiji Law Society who were seeking leave of the court to grant their application to allow their now Kings Counsel to appear via video link in the Richard Naidu case.

Last Thursday, Romanu Vanalagi had informed the court that the King’s Counsel will assist the Fiji Law Society independently.

He also said they don’t have enough funds to get the KC and pay for the expenses as there were several applications to be taken care of.

He had also said that the Funds which previously were given to the Fiji Law Society have been diverted to the Judiciary and their application is taken care of under the electronic recording of the court proceedings.

However, the Civil High Court dismissed the application.

The Fiji Law Society has also made an application to join the committal proceeding brought by Attorney General against Naidu.

This matter will be heard on 26th September while the hearing on the substantive matter will be called three days later.

Vanalagi who is representing the Fiji Law Society says the dates are not suitable for their lawyer Adish Narayan who will be conducting the hearing.

However, the hearing dates have been set.