FLP and Unity Party withdraw stay application

The Fiji Labor Party and Unity Fiji are now willing to pay $21,000 in costs to the defendants in relation to the action filed against the Government of Fiji, the Speaker of Parliament, the Constitutional Offices Commission, and the Attorney-General.

The Fiji Labor Party and Unity Fiji had taken the Speaker of Parliament, the Government, and the Attorney General to court, seeking a declaration that it is unconstitutional to not allow political parties to file cases in the High Court if they have issues with decisions made by the Registrar of Political Parties and the Electoral Commission.

Late last month, the Chief Justice dismissed the application and ordered costs for three applications filed by the two parties.

The matter was called for hearing today, but the counsel representing the two parties, Sevuloni Valenitabua, informed the court that his clients are now willing to pay the costs directly to the defendants.

He informed the court that they are withdrawing the application for a stay of execution but will pursue the appeals matter.

Based on the judgment delivered on the 18th of last month, the two parties were supposed to pay the defendants’ costs within seven days of the judgment.

This time has lapsed, and Valenitabua asked for seven days to settle the costs.

However, the defendant’s lawyer, Gul Fatima, said that the judgment cannot be varied and the orders need to be complied with.

Chief Justice Kamal Kumar told Valenitabua that he can write to the defendant’s lawyer to seek time to pay the costs, and this was agreed to by the two counsels.

Justice Kumar granted the leave to withdraw the stay of execution, dismissed the application, and struck it out.