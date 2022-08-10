Five sentenced for raping escaped prisoner

[File Photo]

Two military officers and three police officers who sexually assaulted an escaped prisoner ten years ago have been sentenced to four years imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

The five sexually assaulted Iowane Benedito in 2012 in Colo-I-Suva and a video of the incident was uploaded onto YouTube.

Sanita Laqenasici, Jona Davonu, Semesi Naduka, Pita Matairavula and Filimoni Catimaibulu who is now dead were sentenced on Monday.

They will be eligible for parole after serving three years behind bars.

Pita Matairavula and Jona Davonu’s sentences were made concurrent to the term they are serving for another rape case in 2014.

Matairavula and Davonu had raped Vilikesa Soko and Senijeli Boila.

Soko later died in hospital as a result of the rape.