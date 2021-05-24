Home

Court

Five men to appear in court for alleged murder

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 22, 2021 8:25 am
Pictured late Eneri Ali

Five men charged with the alleged murder of 29-year-old Eneri Ali will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

They are aged between 32 to 56-years and have been charged with one count of murder each.

The group is alleged to have assaulted the victim on Sunday night at Navakai, Nadi.

Police had responded to a report of a fight, whereby they discovered the victim was lying motionless.

He was taken to the Nadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

 

