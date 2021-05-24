Five men to appear in court for alleged murder

Five men charged with the alleged murder of 29-year-old Eneri Ali will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

They are aged between 32 to 56-years and have been charged with one count of murder each.

The group is alleged to have assaulted the victim on Sunday night at Navakai, Nadi.

Article continues after advertisement

Police had responded to a report of a fight, whereby they discovered the victim was lying motionless.

He was taken to the Nadi Hospital where he was pronounced dead.