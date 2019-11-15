Home

Court

Five men front court for disobedience of lawful order

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 24, 2020 12:53 pm

Five people charged for disobedience of lawful order appeared in the Lautoka Magistrates court today.

Atish Ratnesh Dip is charged for allegedly ferrying Lepani Bose and Semi Naulumatua into the restricted Lautoka area on Saturday.

All three men have been remanded in custody till the 7th of April.

Article continues after advertisement

In a separate case of alleged disobedience Alusio Vakacakaudrove and Viliame Martin were also produced in court today for allegedly entering the restricted zones.

They have been released on $500 bail bond and told not to reoffend.

The matter has been adjourned to 1st of April.

 

