Fine for drug possession

Two farmers pleaded guilty to drug related charges in the Suva Magistrates court today.

35-year-old Paula Vakaruru and 28-year-old Asaeli Sevakasiga are each charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

They were arrested after more than 30 green plants confirmed to be marijuana were uprooted from two farms at Nakaunakoro village in Kadavu.

They were fined $200 each.

The Police Special Response Drug team uprooted more than 30 green plants from Nakaunakoro village when making the arrest.

The team was following old tracks beside the village when they spotted a farmhouse covered with tarpaulin.

Vakaruru and Sevakasiga were found inside.

Both men admitted to police that the drugs belonged to them.

Further interrogation resulted in the uprooting of two more plants from another farm.