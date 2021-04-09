Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Court

Fine for drug possession

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 12, 2021 4:44 pm

Two farmers pleaded guilty to drug related charges in the Suva Magistrates court today.

35-year-old Paula Vakaruru and 28-year-old Asaeli Sevakasiga are each charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

They were arrested after more than 30 green plants confirmed to be marijuana were uprooted from two farms at Nakaunakoro village in Kadavu.

Article continues after advertisement

They were fined $200 each.

The Police Special Response Drug team uprooted more than 30 green plants from Nakaunakoro village when making the arrest.

The team was following old tracks beside the village when they spotted a farmhouse covered with tarpaulin.

Vakaruru and Sevakasiga were found inside.

Both men admitted to police that the drugs belonged to them.

Further interrogation resulted in the uprooting of two more plants from another farm.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.