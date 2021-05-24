Home

Court

Finance staff picked up inconsistencies in Nawaikula’s claim

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 31, 2022 1:25 pm
Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula.

A question was raised in the Anti-Corruption High Court on whether Members of Parliament could give receipts to support their claim for travel allowance.

Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption counsel, Rashmi Aslam put the question to the ninth witness in Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula’s trial which continues today.

Aslam pointed out that in one of Nawaikula’s claims in 2019, he submitted a receipt of $70 which was under someone else’s name.

Senior Finance Officer at the Parliament Secretariat Sarwesh Narayan confirmed the payment was processed because the receipt was provided by Nawaikula.

He also admitted that by the end of October 2019, enquiries were being made about the claims made by Nawaikula.

The court heard that in one instance Nawaikula allegedly claimed $70 as taxi fare for travel between Savusavu and Buca, but later made claims for $100 for the same distance traveled.

Narayan says staff in the Finance Section inquired about this and the claim was reduced to $70 because they took the previous amount as standard fare between Savusavu and Buca.

He also admitted that staff noticed inconsistencies in the claims.

Nawaikula is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay. Nawaikula allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

Opposition MPs Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Salote Radrodro and Peceli Vosanibola were also present during the trial today.

