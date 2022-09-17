Fijian faces multiple charges in Australia

[File Photo]

A Fijian national is facing multiple charges of assault and domestic violence in Australia.

Meli Bainimarama is charged with 17 offences, including common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stalking, and intentionally choking a person without consent.

He is also accused of destroying or damaging property and intentionally distributing an intimate image without consent.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fijian national is currently on bail, and his matter is due back in court on October 13.

Bainimarama is yet to enter a plea.