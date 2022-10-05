Fiji Law Society joinder application refused

From left Lawyer Jon Apted and Suva lawyer Richard Naidu in court today.

The Fiji Law Society’s application to intervene in the contempt of court proceedings against Suva lawyer Richard Naidu has been refused by the Suva High Court this morning.

The matter was called before Justice Jude Nanayakkara for a ruling.

Justice Nanayakkara said it was not an appropriate case for FLS to be joined as an intervener.

The committal proceedings were brought against Naidu by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, alleging that a social media post by Naidu sought to ridicule a judicial officer and the Fijian Judiciary as a whole, bring into disrepute and lower the reputation of the judicial officer and the administration of justice in Fiji and invite and encourage viewers of the post to cast aspersions against expatriate judicial officers.