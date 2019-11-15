FICAC to file response on no case to answer submission in Bobby Maharaj case

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption today requested for 21 days to file a response to the no case to answer submission.

This, in relation to Bobby Maharaj’s case.

Maharaj is charged with one count of Abuse of Office.

It is alleged that between March and December 2012 he directed an employee to fill in false information without inspecting Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery in Korovou, Tailevu and that a verbal warning was issued against the trader.

The defense filed their submission last month.

The matter has been adjourned to 26th February.