FICAC seeks to consolidate charges against MPs

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption will be making submissions to consolidate the charges against the six SODELPA MP’s and a former Government MP.

There will be 27 witnesses when the trial begins.

SODELPA MPs Simione Rasova, Salote Radrodro, Niko Nawaikula, Peceli Vosanibola, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, and former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash are alleged to have received $186,000 in parliamentary allowances that they were not entitled to.

FICAC says if the charges are consolidated, the trial will take seven weeks to complete.

It is alleged that these MPs lied about their residential addresses in order to receive travel and accommodation allowances in breach of the Parliamentary Remuneration Act.

FICAC has also suggested a common test be conducted to determine the definition of a permanent residence.

Meanwhile, lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo is now representing Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and informed the court that he needs time to go through the agreed facts with his client because the case was handed over to him on Saturday by Valenitabua Lawyers.

Adi Litia’s Qionibaravi’s counsel informed the court that she is still sick and he has not been able to communicate with her because of her medical status.

The trial date will be set once the parties are able to finalize the pre-trial issues.

The case will be called again on Thursday.