FICAC to call 23 witnesses in Rasova’s case

Simione Rasova in court yesterday

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption will be calling 23 witnesses in the trial against Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Simione Rasova.

The FICAC counsel informed the Suva Anti-Corruption High Court yesterday that most witnesses are parliamentary members, the majority of whom are currently occupied with election preparations.

High Court Judge Justice Thusara Rajasinghe while in agreement with the request put forward by the FICAC counsel, ruled that the trial will start on February 6th and will continue until March 17th.

Article continues after advertisement

Rasova’s lawyer Barbara Malimali also informed the court that they will be calling three witnesses during the trial, which also includes the accused.

Rasova is charged with one count of providing false information to a public servant, allegedly lying about his residence, and obtaining financial gain.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Nasenivolau, Nabouwalu village, Ono, Kadavu Island and obtained $21,350 between July 2019 and April 2020.

The matter will be called on February 1st for mention.