FICAC questions the credibility of a witness

Questions were today raised on the credibility of a witness who took the stand in the trial of former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash today.

Prakash who has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption is standing trial for allegedly giving false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

The manager and salesperson of a Dairy shop in Vunidawa Naitasiri, Ulamila Buikanima took the witness stand today as the trial of former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash continued in the Anti-Corruption High Court.

Prosecutor FICAC Commissioner Rashmi Aslam raised concern about Buikinama’s vague memory and only being able to recall certain events.

Aslam questioned the witness on whether she saw Prakash residing in Vunidawa in the years 2018, 2019, and 2020. She could only recall seeing him in 2018 when he would drop off produce at the shop and in April 2020 during the lockdown.

The witness also recalled Prakash with a new vehicle in September 2019.

The FICAC Prosecutor questioned her as to why she was only able to recall Prakash having a new vehicle and was not able to recall other events.

Buikinama stated in court that she recalls being at the shop when Prakash visited in his new vehicle and she has also been transported in the vehicle on a few occasions to the supermarket where she would buy products for the shop.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The trial will continue tomorrow.