FICAC investigating officer testifies in Nawaikula’s trial

Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikula was arrested by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption in Nadi in October 2020 after a few attempts to get him for a caution interview were unsuccessful.

FICAC investigating officer, Kuliniasi Saumi, took the stand in the Anti-Corruption Court as Opposition MP Nikolau Nawaikulas’ trial got underway on the seventh day.

Saumi says in August 2020, they were directed to travel to Savusavu to locate Nawaikula even though they didn’t have any confirmation whether he was in Buca Village, Buca Bay in Savusavu.

He says when they reached Buca they found Nawaikula.

Saumi testified that they presented a sevusevu to Nawaikula and informed him of their visit to Savusavu.

Nawaikula was also informed of the nature of the complaint and allegations leveled against him.

The witness testified that Nawaikula agreed to go with them for a cautioned interview the next day.

He says they picked Nawaikula from his home in Buca village and took him to the Labasa office, and at the conclusion of the caution interview, dropped him back to his village.

Saumi says they had informed Nawaikula that further caution interviews will be conducted in the Suva office.

He says the next session of caution interview was carried out a month later.

He says within that one month, a few attempts were made to conduct a caution interview.

However, they were not able to do so as Nawaikula came up with various reasons for not turning up for the interview.

Saumi says in October they found out that Nawaikula was in Nadi and arrangements were made for him to travel to Nadi.

He says when they reached Nadi, they located Nawaikula in a village where he was part of a public consultation.

He says there were several other members of parliament at the consultation.

The witness says they waited for the consultation to finish.

He says later that evening they met Nawaikula and informed him of his rights and told him that he is being arrested.

Saumi says they traveled back to Suva, where the caution interview was carried out the following day.

He says after the interview he released Nawaikula on bail.

In cross examination Saumi says they had arrested Nawaikula without any warrant.

He says a certain section under the FICAC Act gives him authority to arrest a person without any warrant.

The trial continues.