FICAC counsel questions witness demeanor in court

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) Commissioner has questioned a defense witness in the trial of former FijiFirst MP Vijendra Prakash on why he was giving unsolicited answers in court.

Ratnesh Kumar who is a close friend of Vijendra Prakash is taking the witness stand today in the Anti-Corruption High court.

During cross-examination, Rashmi Aslam asked Kumar why it was important for him to mention in court that Prakash would visit the farm on weekends and bring his produce to sell at the shop in Lot 1 Omkar Road without even being asked about this by the defense counsel.

Aslam further questioned Kumar on whether he was being told what to say in court.

Kumar explained that he is not well educated and has known Prakash since he was a school teacher.

During examination by the defence, Kumar told the court that in the years 2018 and 2019, Prakash would have regular meetings with him at Omkar Road and often said that he was heading back to Vunidawa in Naitasiri after the meetings.

However, when asked Kumar was asked where Prakash resided before the lockdown in 2020, the witness stated in court that Prakash resided at the family residence at Lot 1 Omkar Road in Narere.

The defence then told the Judge that the witness may not be understanding his question and needed to reframe the question for accuracy of the transcription that was being recorded in court.

However, the witness could not recall the period before the lockdown when further questioned.

The court also heard that Kumar and Prakash both carry out social work in their community in Omkar Narere as Kumar is the Vice President while Prakash is the President at their Mandali.

Prakash is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

It is alleged that he gave false information about his residence to the Secretary-General of Parliament while claiming parliamentary allowances.

He is alleged to have falsely stated that his permanent place of residence was in Waidracia, Vunidawa, Nabuni, Naluwai, in Naitasiri, and allegedly obtained $33,670 between August 2019 and March 2020.

The trial continues.