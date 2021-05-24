Home

Court

FICAC continues to call witnesses

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 30, 2022 5:17 am
Niko Nawaikula

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption will continue to call its witnesses today in a case against Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula.

An immigration officer who took the witness stand yesterday informed the High Court that Nawaikula’s passport stated he resides in Koronivia, Nausori.

Energy Fiji Limited credit controller Sharon Ali said between June 25, 2013, and July 30, 2015, there was no power supply at Nawaikula’s property in Koronivia.

Article continues after advertisement

Nawaikula’s lawyer Sevuloni Valenitabua then suggested to Ali that it cannot be known who occupied the house and that there are instances where the house’s meter is written under someone’s name, and another person is occupying the house and the bills are still paid.

The prosecution witness agreed to what was put forward to her by Nawaikula’s lawyer.

Niko Nawaikula is charged by FICAC with one count of giving false information to a public servant and one count of obtaining financial advantage.

He allegedly gave false information that his permanent place of residence was Buca village in Buca Bay.

Nawaikula allegedly obtained more than $20,000 between August 2019 and April 2020.

The trial will resume this morning in the Suva High Court.

