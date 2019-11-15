FICAC applies for new charge against former tax-man

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption says they are making amendments to charges against suspended Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Director Shameem Khan.

Khan who faces a count of Abuse of Office and General Dishonesty- Causing a Loss amounting to $4.1million appeared in the Suva High Court today.

The accused is alleged to have prepared an investigation report with false contents which prevented FRCS from obtaining revenue.

Article continues after advertisement

FICAC says the application for amended charges has been filed and served and they are looking at possibly including a new charge.

Khan’s lawyer hasn’t gone through the application served to them and has sought time to respond.

The case will be called again for mention on the 14th of next month.