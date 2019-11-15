Home

FICAC appeals Maharaj’s judgment

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 22, 2020 11:25 am
The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has appealed against the acquittal of Bobby Maharaj, the former Chief Executive of the then Fiji Commerce Commission. [File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has appealed against the acquittal of Bobby Maharaj, the former Chief Executive of the then Fiji Commerce Commission.

Maharaj was acquitted by the Suva Magistrates Court last month for a charge of abuse of office.

He was charged by FICAC.

It was alleged that between March and December 2012, Maharaj directed an employee to fill in false information without inspecting Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery in Korovou, Tailevu and that a verbal warning was issued against the trader.

The Magistrate had ruled that no credible evidence was provided to support the charge.

FICAC today filed a petition on time for appeal.

Maharaj was also present in court today and the case will now be called on the 30th of next month.

