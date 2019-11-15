FICAC appeals Bobby Maharaj’s case

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has today appealed the case of former Chief Executive of the then Fiji Commerce Commission Bobby Maharaj.

Maharaj was acquitted in May by the Suva Magistrates Court after his lawyer filed a no case to answer.

He was charged with one count of abuse of office.

It was alleged that between March and December 2012, Maharaj directed an employee to fill in false information without inspecting Rajah’s Food Court and Bakery in Korovou, Tailevu and that a verbal warning was issued against the trader.

FICAC is appealing the no case to answer and has also inquired into an important statement by a witness which they claim did not come up in the final ruling.

In the Suva High Court today, the judge told FICAC to make an application to the Chief Registrar to provide a record of the witness’s statement.

The case will now be called for mention on the 14th of next month.