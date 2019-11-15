FICAC appeals acquittal of former Foreign Affairs employee

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has filed a petition of appeal in the case regarding Azreen Shabnam Khan

The petition is for the acquittal of the former employee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Khan was charged with one count each of Abuse of Office, Obtaining Financial Advantage, Causing a Loss and Giving False Information to Public Servant.

It was alleged that she fraudulently caused payments amounting to more than $40,000 from monthly allowances sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Fiji High Commission in New Delhi where she used to serve as the Second Secretary.

She was also alleged to have given the former Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs false information regarding the interviews and appointments of Locally Engaged Staff employed by the Fiji High Commission in New Delhi, which then led the Acting PS approving local employment.

Last month, Khan’s case was acquitted after an application by FICAC to vacate the trial dates, due to the unavailability of the three main witnesses who are stranded in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was refused.

FICAC is appealing the decision taken by the Learned Magistrate on the grounds that the Learned Magistrate erred in law and fact by wrongly exercising the Court’s judicial discretion in refusing to allow the adjournment.

FICAC also appeals on the basis that the Learned Magistrate misconceived the facts and considered hearsay evidence in refusing to grant an adjournment of the matter.

The third ground FICAC claims the Magistrate wrongly applied a section of the Constitution in stating that an adjournment would be highly prejudicial to the rights of Khan.

FICAC argues that the Learned Magistrate erred in law by considering the application for No Case to Answer by the Defence and acquitting the Accused.