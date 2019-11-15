FICAC appeals acquittal of FCS officers

The court of appeal is yet to fix a hearing date for two former senior officers of Fiji Corrections Services.

Ifereimi Vasu and acting Deputy Commissioner, Peniasi Kunatuba were last year acquitted of separate charges of abuse of office by the Suva High Court.

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption is appealing the acquittal and today informed the court all submissions have been filed and served.

Article continues after advertisement

Vasu was charged with one count of abuse of office for allegedly facilitating and approving the purchase of goods worth over $131,000 from the Naboro Mini-Mart in which he was a company director.

Kunatuba was also charged with one count of abuse of office for allegedly facilitating and approving the purchase of goods worth $54,000.

While acquitting the duo, the High Court had said there was no breach or irregularity in Vasu approving the purchases.

The case will be called again on the 23rd of next month.