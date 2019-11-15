FBC Chief Executive sues Nawaikula

A defamation case filed by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Chief Executive Riyaz Sayed-Khaiyum against Member of Parliament Niko Nawaikula was called in the Suva High Court this morning.

Sayed-Khaiyum has taken Nawaikula to court seeking a public apology and damages over the MP’s comments on social media.

In 2017, Nawaikula had allegedly posted that Sayed-Khaiyum was responsible for the strike at Air Terminal Services during his time as Board Chair.

The MP had also posted about FBC’s $20m loan, questioning why it wasn’t investigated by FICAC.

Sayed-Khaiyum argues that Nawaikula was insinuating that the FBC CEO was a crook, had poor management and was corrupt.

In his affidavit, Sayed-Khaiyum argues that his reputation has suffered grave damage, his character has been maligned and that his job as FBC Chief Executive has been brought into hatred, ridicule and contempt.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation has also filed a similar suit, claiming the posting by Nawaikula caused reputational damage in respect to listenership and viewership, loss of business and revenue.

The lawsuit seeks damages and a court order against any further libellous or defamatory comments.

In court this morning, Nawaikula stated that his lawyer’s Practicing Certificate has not been renewed and he, therefore, does not have a counsel.

He has been given time to make necessary arrangements.