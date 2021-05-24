Home

Court

Father, son remanded for alleged murder

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 13, 2021 4:50 pm

Two men who are alleged to have murdered Saleshni Devi in Lautoka last month have been remanded in custody by the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

Ajay Kumar, 50, and his 25-year-old son, Ashneel Kumar are jointly charged with one count of murder and will reappear in court on October 27th.

The two are alleged to have murdered the victim whose body was found at Teidamu Hills on the morning of September 16th.

Article continues after advertisement

Devi’s body was found on a cliff in Teidamu and initially it was alleged that she died as a result of her vehicle veering off the cliff.

However, police later classified the death as alleged murder.

