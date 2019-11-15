Father sentenced for the death of two year old daughter

A 30-year-old man of Nakasi Nausori has been sentenced to five years imprisonment for causing the death of his two and a half year old daughter in March last year.

Christopher Narayan punched the deceased on her jaw and her ribs during an argument, resulting in a broken jaw, three fractured ribs, injury to the lungs and liver which led to internal bleeding.

The court heard that after being hit, the child had breathing problems and was quiet and unresponsive to questions.

Article continues after advertisement

She died within a few hours.

A medical examiner also gave evidence said that the deceased would have displayed signs of immense pain given the extent of injury to the jaw.

The mother of the child, Luisa Kumar told the court that Narayan woke her up at around 3am to say that the two-year-old was dead.

Kumar also gave evidence that Narayan didn’t want the child to be taken to hospital nor for the police to be informed.

However, when other family members were called, the deceased was taken to the hospital at around 5am where she was pronounced dead on arrival and her body was sent to the mortuary

Narayan will serve 3 years and 9 months before being eligible for parole.