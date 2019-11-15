Home

Father pleads not guilty to murder charge

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
January 31, 2020 12:20 pm
A 26-year-old man who allegedly caused the death of his four-month-old baby today pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in the Suva High court.

It is alleged that on 22nd October last year in Nabua, Tevita Kunawave threw a concrete block at his wife which instead hit his daughter resulting in her death.

The defense counsel indicated that Kunawave is willing to plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The state informed the court that they will consider amending the charge.

Kunawave has been further remanded with his bail hearing deferred.

The matter has been adjourned to 24th February.

 

